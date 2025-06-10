He collected friends, saved lives and made a huge impact wherever he travelled.
And the hundreds of people who attended a service at St German’s Cathedral in Peel to celebrate the memory of Chris Garrett is testament to the way he touched so many lives.
The emotional occasion saw family, friends, colleagues and Ukrainian nationals pack the cathedral.
Many of the latter wore blue and yellow colours to show their appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice made by Chris.
Among those in attendace were his partner Courtney Pollock, their young daughter Reed and Chris’s mum Hazel.
Armed forces veteran Chris, of Peel, had been working tirelessly to detonate and disarm explosive devices and bombs placed around Ukraine by Russian soldiers ever since Putin first annexed Crimea in 2014.
Chris, 40, and his team from the charity Prevail Together – which he co-founded – stepped up their work after Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Tragically, Chris died in an explosion in the Ukrainian city of Izyum on Tuesday, May 6, alongside Australian national Nick Parsons.
Chris, also known as Swampy, and his team were dismantling an improvised explosive device (IED) at the time.
A private funeral has already taken place for Chris’s family and close friends but they also wanted to make sure the wider community were also able to say farewell.
Enterprise Minister Tim Crookall and Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan were also among those who attended the service.
The family filed into the cathedral accompanied by an instrumental of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.
The Very Reverend Nigel Godfrey led prayers before the first hymn ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’.
A moving eulogy written by Chris’s family was then read out by his aunt Karen Garrett.
She said: ‘Chris travelled the world collecting friends. Travelling and adventure were always going to be a part of his life.
‘He loved Peel and the outdoor life and fishing became a life-long passion.’
His mum Hazel previously told Isle of Man Today how Chris struggled to find his place early in life and ‘went off the rails’ but said she was proud of what he ended up achieving.
Karen referred once again to his achievements saying: ‘Chris turned his life around become compassionate and caring.
‘When he put his mind to something nothing could stop him seeing it through. Life was never dull with Christopher, and he had many adventures.’
After the song Toro by indie band Alt J was played, partner Courtney, who returned to the island for Chris’s funeral and the service to celebrate his life, spoke to address mourners.
At one point, the couple’s young daughter Reed was placed in her arms as she read out an emotional and tearful tribute.
She described theirs as an ‘upside down relationship,’ having met in Ukraine while she in the country as a volunteer paramedic.
She admitted starting a family was not at the forefront of their minds.
She said: ‘Bringing a human into this world was not something we thought about, he was nothing short of extraordinary.’
‘When Chris became a dad and held his daughter for the first time the love in his eyes was tangible to everyone in the room. It was raw, real and full of grace.’
She said ‘dada’ was the first word Reed spoke and said Chris stepped away from his work abroad to build their home.
She said: ‘Why Chris went back to Ukraine is a difficult question to answer. But so many people relied on him, and he felt it difficult to let go. He had to see it through.’
Karolina Davison, originally from Ukraine but having lived on the island for a long time, also paid tribute.
She said: ‘He was someone with the utmost sense of justice and had the courage to risk his life daily.’
Addressing Hazel, she said: ‘You raised a good man, a hero. We will always remember Chris.’
A beautifully written song by Johan Wahlander honouring Chris was then played as those in attendance reflected on Chris’s life and the legacy he leaves behind.
The Very Revd Godfrey then said a few words about Chris, admitting he could add little more to the poignant words already spoken.
But he said: ‘Chris literally gave his life for others, and we may never know the countless lives owed due to his actions.
He said a small image of Mary and Jesus had been in the alter in the cathedral since the war in Ukraine began and said it will remain there until the war ends.
He added: ‘We will also be reminded of Chris who gave his life for the people of Ukraine.’
The hymn One more step along the world I go was then sung before close friend Lee Clark read out a moving poem penned by another friend Karl Barrow about Chris.
‘Sure Thing’ by French musician and DJ St Germain played as the service ended and those in attendance filed out of the cathedral.
After spending time as a fisherman and a tree surgeon on the island, Chris’ first volunteer role came in 2008 when he joined the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA).
He made several visits to Myanmar, being smuggled in through the jungle on the Thai border, although rather than fighting, he focused his efforts on landmine clearance.
In 2014, Chris went to Ukraine at a time when Russia annexed the Crimea with Ukrainian force fighting pro-Russian separatists.
Kyiv’s forces were desperately short of skilled soldiers and Chris ended up joining the Azov Battalion, a nationalist volunteer unit that was at the forefront of the fighting.
Chris returned to the UK from Ukraine in 2017 but headed back there four days after Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
Rather than serve in active combat, he decided to focus on mine clearance. He also taught other Ukrainians how to clear mines and disarm explosives.
Prevail Together is still going strong and will remain a fitting legacy for Chris’s work and sacrifice.
A collection at the service was split between the charity and a fund to pay for a permanent memorial for Chris at the cathedral.