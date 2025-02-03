This evening’s Steam Packet sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled because of forecast gale-force winds.
The ferry operator has said this morning the Manxman’s 7.15pm crossing to Lancashire and the return journey to Douglas in the early hours of Tuesday morning were at risk of disruption, but it has now confirmed they won’t sail.
Ronaldsway Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping between 1pm this afternoon and 5am on Tuesday.
The shipping forecast has the wind increasing to force 6 or 7 this afternoon and 7 or gale 8 this evening, but always a force or two lighter in Liverpool Bay and Morecambe Bay.
It is expected to ease in all waters tomorrow morning.