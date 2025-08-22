The facility, which opened to passengers in June 2024, is one of four schemes in the Infrastructure and Transport Project category of this year’s Architects’ Journal Awards.
A judging panel from the publication visited the terminal earlier this month as part of the assessment process. The awards recognise architectural design and innovation across the British Isles.
The terminal, based at No. 1 Triskelion Way, was delivered by the Isle of Man Government in partnership with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and designed by architectural firm The Manser Practice.
David Gooberman, director of harbours at the Department of Infrastructure, said: ‘We are thrilled to see the terminal recognised at this level. It’s a testament to the years of hard work and vision of everyone involved in the project.
‘The building not only serves a vital transport function, but also represents a modern, stylish and functional gateway to the Isle of Man. It will welcome visitors to the island for decades to come.’
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK described the terminal as a ‘key strategic asset’. She said: ‘The fact that it has been so well-received in the architectural community underlines the quality of its design and execution. Everyone involved should be proud of the part they played.’
James Whittaker, managing director of Peel Waters, said: ‘It is fantastic news for the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal at Liverpool Waters to be shortlisted. The building is testament to the high design standards we hold at Liverpool Waters and has provided the city with another striking architectural landmark.’
The other shortlisted projects are a footbridge in Worcester, a new entrance to a London Underground station and a transport interchange in Stockport.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 27.