The Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool has been named the winner of the Infrastructure and Transport Project category at this year’s Architects’ Journal Awards.
The award celebrates outstanding design and innovation in architecture across the British Isles. The Terminal triumphed over three other shortlisted developments, following what has been described as a rigorous judging process that included an on-site visit by a panel from the Architects’ Journal in the summer.
The Department of Infrastructure, working in partnership with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and architectural firm The Manser Practice, played a key role in designing the building.
David Gooberman, the Department of Infrastructure director of Harbours said: ‘We are thrilled that the Terminal has received this prestigious recognition. It reflects the years of hard work and vision from everyone involved.
‘The building is not only a vital transport hub but also a modern, stylish gateway to the Isle of Man that will serve visitors for decades to come.’
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood added: ‘Winning this award underlines the quality of the Terminal’s design and execution. It is a key strategic asset for the Isle of Man, and everyone involved should be proud of this achievement.’
Located at No. 1 Triskelion Way, Liverpool, the Terminal opened to passengers in June 2024 costing more than £70million. The start of winter Manxman sailings to Merseyside have, however, been delayed several weeks while work was carried out to fix issues identified during tests late last year.
At low tides during these tests involving both the Manxman and Ben-my-Chree, mooring lines clashed with a dolphin fender - a protective device designed to absorb impact when a vessel is docking or in the event of accidental collisions.
Engineers have since been working on solutions, but the problem could not be addressed during the summer, when the fastcraft Manannan was docking at the terminal nearly every day.
Work to rectify the issue has now been completed after delays caused by the weather.