Works to improve the mooring arrangements at the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool have been delayed due to recent adverse weather conditions.
Back in October, 15 months after the terminal first opened, the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said part of the installation had to be adjusted for operational reasons following problems identified during berthing trials.
To allow the work to proceed, sailings to and from Liverpool on November 1 and 2 were instead operated to Heysham - which will now happen again this weekend.
A spokesperson from the DoI said: ‘Unfortunately, recent adverse weather on a preceding job in Wales is continuing to affect the availability of barge Lara 1, which is a heavy lifting crane, meaning that work to modify the mooring fenders at the terminal has been unavoidably delayed again.
‘The contractors have been unable to source an alternative barge.
‘As a result, the Department of Infrastructure has requested the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to reschedule the November 22 and 23 sailings to operate to and from Heysham instead.
Tests with the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s flagship vessel the Manxman as well as the back-up boat Ben-my-Chree last year revealed that, at low tides, mooring lines clashed with a dolphin fender - a protective device designed to absorb impact when a vessel is docking or in the event of accidental collisions.
Engineers have since been working on solutions, but the problem could not be addressed during the summer, when the fastcraft Manannan was docking at the terminal every day.
The DOI has appointed contractors in Merseyside to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the tens of thousands of pounds rather than millions.