This marks the island’s fourth hosting of the festival, which debuted in 2021, drawing car enthusiasts from near and far.
Visitors and vehicles have already begun arriving in Douglas, building anticipation for the four-day festival, featuring driving experiences, car displays, and social gatherings.
When is it?
The festival is running from Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22.
Schedule
Thursday - The festival kicks off with a ‘Thursday Fun Run & Island Introduction’, running from 9am to 4pm.
The highlight of the day is the gathering at Peel Castle, where participants can enjoy scenic drives and get a taste of the island's motoring culture.
Friday - Friday offers a variety of motoring activities, with the popular Sloc Closed Mountain Runs from 9am to 4pm, providing drivers with the thrill of navigating the island's winding roads.
From 10am to 5pm, visitors can explore the Isle of Man Motor Museum and Jurby Transport Museum, featuring an array of classic and vintage vehicles.
For those seeking a more hands-on experience, Jurby Track Sessions will run from 10am to 4:30pm.
The day concludes with ‘Pie in the Sky’ at the Victory Cafe from 7pm to 10:30pm.
Saturday - The Douglas Seafront Car Display is the main attraction on Saturday, running from 10am to 5pm.
Car enthusiasts can admire a diverse range of vehicles parked along the seafront, making for a picturesque motoring showcase.
Later in the evening, ‘Pie in the Sky’ returns at the Victory Cafe from 7pm to 10:30pm.
Sunday - This is the festival's grand finale, beginning with a gathering of cars at the TT Grandstand from 9am to 9:45am.
From 12:30pm to 3pm, the TT Closed Mountain Runs offer drivers a chance to experience the legendary circuit firsthand.
Attendees can also enjoy afternoon tea at the Creg-Ny-Baa from 1pm to 4pm.
The day's activities culminate with a photo shoot at the TT Grandstand from 2pm to 5:30pm.
The festival will close with a Gala Dinner from 7pm to 11:30pm, celebrating the weekend's motoring achievements.
Road Closures
The Roads Policing Unit has issued a warning regarding road closures during the event.
The majority of closures are on the final day of the festival on Sunday, however the Sloc will be closed on Friday.
The closures are as follows:
Friday closure:
The Sloc Road will be closed from 9am until 4pm on Friday, September 20.
Sunday closures:
Glencrutchery Road will be closed to all southbound traffic from the Greenfield Road junction to the junction of St. Ninians traffic lights. The closure will commence at 9am and will reopen by 11am.
Mooragh Promenade will be closed at 9am from Vollan Crescent to near to the junction of Premier Road. The road will be re-opened no later than 4.30pm.
A18 Mountain Road will be closed from midday on Sunday, from Ramsey through to the Creg Ny Baa.
Access to the Victory Cafe will be maintained via the Tholt Y Will Road.
Access to the Creg Ny Baa will be maintained via Creg Ny Baa backroad and from the Hilberry direction.
The Mountain Road will open no later than 5pm.
Travel Disruption
A parade of approximately 350 vehicles will leave the TT Grandstand at 10am on Sunday, following the TT course through to Ramsey.
The Roads Policing Unit will support this parade to minimise disruption, however some delays at various junctions are expected as the parade passes through.
Police will be posted along the route to direct traffic, and the public is advised to follow their instructions to ensure a smooth flow.