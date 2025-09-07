Fire crews from Douglas and Castletown were called out to an electrical fire at a property in Santon on Sunday morning.
Speaking about the incident that happened just after 8am, station officer Murray Halsall said: ‘Two fire appliances from Douglas and Castletown were mobilised to reports of an external domestic electric box on fire with flames spreading to property and surrounding area.
‘Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used electric fire-rated extinguishers to control the fire until Manx Utilities confirmed the incoming supply had been isolated.
‘Crews then ensured the fire was fully extinguished using a hose reel.
‘The incident was brought to a safe conclusion shortly before 10am.’