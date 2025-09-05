A woman in her fifties with no previous convictions found herself selling cannabis after turning to the drug to self-medicate.
Paula Marshall, 55, wound up in court after police raided her home in May this year.
Officers found weighing scales, plastic bags and £600 in rolled up notes. They also discovered 55 grams of cannabis in her house and a further 7.2g in her car in two wraps ready to deal.
Marshall, of Springfield Avenue, Douglas, previously admitted to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Roger Kane, prosecuting, told the court police executed a search warrant at Marhsall’s home at 6.15am on May 10. On discovering the drugs and paraphernalia, she was arrested.
In total, 62.2g of cannabis was discovered with a street value of around £320.
When interviewed, Marshall said she was on benefits but gave no information on the drugs and cash seized.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood told the court his client had come into a difficult period in her life.
He said: ‘Through her entire life my client has not been in any bother. But in recent times there have been difficulties arise and a decline in her health.
‘There was a desire to self-medicate but that became expensive.’
Mr Wood suggested his client could be punished with a high-level financial penalty but this was dismissed by Deemster Graeme Cook.
Deemster Cook told Marshall: ‘It saddens me that someone with your background should be in court.
‘But I have a public duty for this type of offending to following the sentencing guidelines.’
He sentenced Marshall to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.
