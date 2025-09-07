Police have closed a section of Douglas Promenade following a road traffic collision on Sunday evening.
The incident happened just after 8pm near the Villa Marina.
A force spokesperson said: ‘Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Harris Promenade, Douglas (in the vicinity of the Villa Marina).
‘Please use an alternative route.
‘If you have witnessed anything in relation to this incident or have any relevant dashcam footage, please call headquarters on 631212 quoting reference P070925035.’