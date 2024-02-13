Make sure you only have to concentrate on one flame this Valentine’s Day.
That’s the message from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service who are warning those using lighting candles tomorrow to ensure they’re put out properly before going to bed.
Valetine’s Day (February 14) is traditionally a day when lovers express their affection with greetings, gifts and romantic gestures.
The Facebook post shared by the service encourages islanders to ‘show your partner how responsible you are by using battery candles’.
It adds that battery candles reduce the risk of an accidental fire and means ‘you only have to concentrate on one flame’ this Valentine’s Day.
The fire and rescue service has four tips to ensure people are safe when using candles inside.
They are:
- Make sure candles are secured in a proper holder and away from materials that may catch fire – like curtains
- Children shouldn’t be left alone with lit candles
- Put candles out when you leave the room, and make sure they’re put out completely at night
- Use a snuffer or a spoon to put out candles. It’s safer than blowing them out, when sparks can fly.