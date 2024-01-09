A statement from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: 'On arrival, the officer in charge of the first appliance quickly identified smoke issuing from the structure.
'6 BA wearers were deployed to fight the blaze.
'The fire was identified and extinguished using 2 x 45mm jets and 1 high-pressure hose reel from both inside the structure and from the outside as it had broken through the roof of the shed.
'Once extinguished, crews checked for hot spots with thermal imaging cameras and ventilated the structure.
'Crews remained in attendance approximately two and a half hours.'
Isle of Man Fire crews battle outhouse blaze in Jurby (Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service )