Fire crews were dispatched to tackle a flat blaze in the capital during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on Peel Road in Douglas at around 2.30am.
Once at the scene, firefighters found residents evacuating the building.
A team wearing breathing apparatus entered the flat and extinguished the fire, which had started in the kitchen.
The property was then ventilated before the emergency services allowed residents in the main block of the building to return to their homes.
Crews remained at the scene for two hours to ensure the area was safe.
In the wake of the incident, the island’s fire service has urged people to be aware of the fire risks that kitchens can potentially pose.