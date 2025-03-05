Jake Andrew Severs appeared at Douglas courthouse on Tuesday, February 25, entering his guilty plea to the charge.
He will be sentenced on March 4, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the victim was at the Mitre Hotel in Parliament Street on December 20.
He was speaking to Severs near the toilets, and was said to have known him via family connections.
Severs headbutted the man in the face, injuring his nose, and resulting in him having the wound glued at accident and emergency.
The defendant, who lives at Ballajora Hill in Ramsey, was interviewed by police and handed in a prepared statement.
In it, Severs claimed he had tried to walk away from the victim, but had been pulled back.
He said that he had headbutted him in self-defence, as he believed he was about to be assaulted.
Ms Dodge submitted that the case was suitable to be sentenced in summary court, saying that it had not been a sustained attack, and the level of injury was a cut to the nose.
Photos of the injury were handed to Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
The court heard that Severs has no previous convictions.
He was represented in court by advocate Peter Russell, who agreed that sentencing should take place in the lower court.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the early guilty plea, and submitted that the injury was not at the highest level for an ABH.
Mr Russell said that a basis of plea had been handed to the prosecution and had been accepted.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that a probation report be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues.