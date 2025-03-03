The Isle of Man has been named the third safest place to live in the world, according to the latest Global Residence Index from Vancis Capital, an international investment migration firm.
The index, which evaluates safety based on various factors such as crime rates, political stability, and natural disaster risks, ranks the island just behind Liechtenstein and Andorra.
With a safety index of 0.95, Douglas ranks ahead of other low-crime jurisdictions such as Monaco, Jersey, and Gibraltar.
European locations dominate the rankings, but Singapore stands out as a major city included in the top ten.
According to the study, smaller population sizes tend to correlate with higher safety ratings, as these locations often have more tightly knit communities and lower crime levels.
What do you think? Is the Isle of Man a safe place to live?
