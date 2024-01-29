The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service is once again asking motorists to not use its forecourt in Douglas as a turning circle.
Likely due to the result of the no right-turn out of McDonald’s on Peel Road, drivers are using the forecourt to swing round and head back into Douglas town centre.
It says it has become an 'hourly occurrence and has unfortunately recently slowed a fire engine from being able to respond - on multiple occasions'.
It said the service put 'some nice big signs up two years ago to try and stop this happening.'
The statement added: '‘Besides the obvious hindering of our vehicles, what may look like a nice open forecourt is also a working area. vehicles pulling in and turning puts our firefighters and mechanics at risk, just don’t do it.'