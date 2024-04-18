The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a fire at the Animal Waste Plant this morning (Thursday).
Crews from Douglas were dispatched by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to reports of a confirmed fire at the site on Richmond Hill in Braddan.
Elsewhere, crews from Castletown and Port Erin were called out yesterday morning (Wednesday) to a confirmed fire within a domestic property in Colby.
The service said ‘thankfully the occupant was alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm and managed to safely evacuate in the nick of time’.
One room was totally destroyed by fire and the remainder of the property suffered heavy smoke damage.
The fire service, who posted the information from both incidents on their social media channels today, reminded the public that working smoke alarms save lives.