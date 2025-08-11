An Isle of Man firefighter is set to take on a gruelling physical challenge to honour the lives lost in the September 11 attacks.
On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Adam Boyd of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service will attempt 2,977 burpees, one for each victim of the 2001 tragedy.
The challenge will begin at 9am outside Douglas Fire Station and run over the course of a nine-hour shift.
‘This is a tribute to the courage and sacrifice shown by so many on that fateful day,’ said Adam.
‘As a firefighter, I feel a deep connection to the 343 firefighters, paramedics and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice trying to save others.
‘They are our brothers and sisters, and their bravery continues to inspire us daily.
‘This is not about me, it’s about honouring the memory of those we lost. Every drop of sweat is a small tribute to their immense courage.’
The September 11 attacks, known as 9/11, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in the United States in 2001, in which hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, killing 2,977 people.
Adam’s effort will also raise money for two charities: The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports those who risk their lives to keep people safe, and Heroes on the Water, which helps veterans and emergency responders find healing and peace.
Adam has described the challenge as ‘equal parts meaningful and slightly unhinged’ but says he hopes islanders will get behind the cause.
‘If you can, please donate, every pound counts, and every burpee will be powered by your generosity (and possibly regret),’ he added.
‘Let’s make this day one of remembrance, respect, and just enough sweat to fill a small paddling pool.’
Donations can be made via Adam’s fundraising page at: www.peoplesfundraising.com/.../adam-burpee-challenge.