As Bonfire Night approaches, communities across the Isle of Man are preparing for a series of public firework and bonfire displays.
Below is a list of key events planned over the coming days.
Peel Firework Display - October 25
The Peel Town Commissioners will be holding their annual firework and bonfire event tonight, Friday, October 25.
This year’s event has been planned earlier than usual to accommodate the start of the scallop fishing season, as the outer breakwater - used for the display - will soon be occupied by fishing boats.
Maughold Firework Display - November 2
Maughold Parish Social Club is set to host their firework event on Saturday, November 2, at Dhoon Church Field, Glen Mona.
The bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm, with fireworks following at 7pm.
The event is distinctive for featuring one of the few large bonfires still held on the island.
Food will be available, including hotdogs and soup with a roll priced at £1.50 each.
Ramsey Firework Display - November 2
Ramsey Town Commissioners will be holding their annual firework display at Mooragh Park on Saturday, November 2, starting at 7:30pm.
The popular event regularly attracts large crowds to watch the park light up with the display.
Bacchas Hockey Club Firework Display – November 2
Bacchas Hockey Club will also be hosting a public bonfire night and firework display on November 2, with gates opening at 6pm.
It’s set to take place at Cronkbourne Cricket Club in Tromode.
Admission is priced at £5, which includes food.
Douglas Firework Display - November 5
The main Douglas City Council Firework Display, sponsored by Celton Manx, will take place on Tuesday, November 5.
The fireworks will be launched from Douglas beach, with the event starting at 7:30pm.
The annual ‘Best Guy’ competition will be judged at 7pm.
Spectators will have the option to listen to the firework soundtrack live on Manx Radio via DAB or FM from 7:00pm, allowing them to enjoy the display from their vehicles if desired.
If there are any additional public displays not mentioned, readers are encouraged to contact Media Isle of Man reporter Tom Curphey at [email protected] so the list can be updated to keep the public informed.