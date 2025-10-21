Manx.net users will soon need to pay a subscription fee to keep their email address, as Manx Telecom confirms the long-running free service is being transferred to a new provider.
From Tuesday, October 21, islanders who want to continue using their @manx.net, @isleofman.com, or @isleofman.org address will need to register for a paid plan - £65 per year (discounted from £79) or £6.50 per month (discounted from £7.50).
Registration opens on the same date and will remain available until January 20, 2026, with customers able to pre-pay during sign-up or register now and pay later, so long as payment is made by the January deadline.
Manx Telecom, which has provided the Manx.net email service free of charge for more than 25 years, said the decision was necessary to ensure the continued reliability of the service under specialist management.
The company said the change would also allow it to focus on its main telecommunications operations, such as fibre broadband and mobile networks.
Gary Lamb, CEO of Manx Telecom, said: ‘We have been proud to support the Island community with Manx.net for more than two decades.
‘Transitioning the service to [the new provider], who already power the platform, ensures customers can continue using their @manx.net email address with specialist management.
‘This change protects customers and the service itself for the long term, while Manx Telecom continues to focus on fibre broadband, mobile networks, and business connectivity for the Isle of Man.’
The company said email technology and cyber security standards have advanced rapidly in recent years, requiring dedicated infrastructure and expertise to maintain a secure and modern platform.
Alongside the transition, Manx Telecom and the Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA) are warning Islanders to remain alert to online scams and phishing attempts related to the change.
Mike Haywood, Director of the Isle of Man Cyber Security Centre, said: ‘Major service transitions are moments when scammers try to exploit uncertainty.
‘We’re urging everyone to be vigilant - Manx Telecom will never send clickable links about this change. Always go directly to www.manx.net by typing it yourself into your browser.’
Customers who fail to register and pay by January 20 will have their accounts suspended from January 21.
A grace period will then run until April 20, giving users a final chance to reactivate their accounts. Any email addresses not renewed by that date will be permanently deleted on April 21.
Manx Telecom has stressed that it will not send any clickable links or emails requesting payment details, and anyone receiving such messages should treat them as fraudulent.
Official information and registration details are only available by typing www.manx.net directly into a web browser.
The change marks the end of an era for one of the Isle of Man’s longest-running online services.