One of the Isle of Man TT ’s greatest-ever riders, John McGuinness MBE, has revealed the moment on the Mountain Course that left him so shaken he pulled out of a race mid-way through.

With 23 TT victories to his name, McGuinness is the third most successful rider in the event’s history, behind only Joey Dunlop (26 wins) and Michael Dunlop (33).

Speaking to Lucas Stewart in a YouTube interview filmed on a golf course , McGuinness reflected on both his earliest TT memories and one of the most frightening experiences of his career.

‘The earliest memory for me was going to the races in 1982, I was10 years old and my dad actually raced an event before the TT starts in what’s called the Jurby Road Races,’ he said.

‘When that finished the TT practice started... you’ll go somewhere like Bray Hill, which is flat out inches from the riders going past you, and I thought wow, that’s a bit of me that, I’m going to be a TT rider.’