A move to replace the Food and Drink Festival with several smaller events has not proved successful, the Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister has conceded.
The popular event was due to take place over the weekend of September 14 and 15 last year in the Villa Marina Gardens but the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) cancelled the event in June.
The decision was taken amid concerns not enough businesses were benefiting from the event, which cost £85,000 to hold, and that several smaller events would be more appropriate.
However, when asked by Onchan MHK Julie Edge at this week’s House of Keys sitting for an update on the festival, DEFA Minister Clare Barber admitted the move has not worked out as planned and food producers insist a flagship event was the best option.
She said: ‘The costs of delivering the festival were rising, the attendance was decreasing and challenges around the dates, location, weather and focus as well as desirable outcomes all influenced the decision not to host the 2024 event.
‘At that time, we indicated a series of smaller events would take place in lieu of the festival in 2024 to try and meet needs of producers.
‘I gave the update with honest ambition and, while there have been actions and activities which have been successful there have been some that haven’t been or have yet to be delivered.’
Such events held in the festival’s place included a 'Meet Your Producer' event aimed at connecting award-winning Manx producers with buyers and restaurateurs held in September at Douglas Market Hall.
But now Mrs Barber says a new group has been set up to look out whether the festival should be brought back or other alternatives put in place.
She said: ‘My department has begun the formation of a food and drink group with the first meeting planned for February 5. This group, chaired by an independent chair, will be able to provide input, feedback, suggestions and ideas and will be key to developing the offering provided by the government sector.
‘Regrettably, it has taken nearly seven months to get to this stage and the delay and reasons for it were not communicated to interested parties for which I apologise.
She went on to say she is in discussions with Department for Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston over defining the responsibilities of the two departments around support for food producers.
She continued: ‘Plans for a Food and Drink Festival for 2025 have not yet been determined but work with the food and drink group will work to explore and agree the activities for 2025/26.
‘It is important we listen to the industry who are absolutely a part of designing the programme to meet their needs.
‘The committee work will build on the outcome of a meeting between my department and a group of local food producers where it was still felt one large flagship event focused on food as well as culture, music and language was absolutely needed.’
In response to further questions from Mrs Edge, Mrs Barber said she ‘would not commit to what any future event may look like but the feedback to date is that it should be one big event’.
She also said she would have to look again at sponsorship and funding which her department ‘had struggled with’.