A teenager who rode a motorbike at around double the R plate limit has been fined £200 and had his licence endorsed with two points.
He was displaying R plates, which restrict his speed to 50mph, but as police followed, they reported that he was travelling at between 80 and 90mph on the approach to Guthrie’s Memorial.
He was then said to have reached a speed in excess of 100mph, and was subsequently pulled over at the Bungalow.
In court, he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs.