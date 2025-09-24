Rick Holden has been named as the caretaker manager of FC Isle of Man, following the departure of Paul Jones earlier this week.
The Ravens have had a tough start to the season and currently lie 22nd in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
With nine defeats in their opening 13 games so far this campaign, the club made the decision to part ways with Jones following last weekend’s goalless draw with Pilkington.
And the Ravens have moved quickly to appoint a caretaker manager as they aim to move up the table, with former Manchester City, Watford and Oldham Athletic winger Holden taking over the reigns.
In a statement on Wednesday lunchtime, the club said: ‘FC Isle of Man is pleased to confirm the appointment of Rick Holden as first-team caretaker manager.
‘Rick brings a wealth of football knowledge to the role, drawn from his professional playing career with clubs including Manchester City and Oldham Athletic.
‘Since moving to the island, he has built a strong coaching reputation through his work with local clubs and the Isle of Man FA’s men’s representative side.
‘Rick’s first game in charge will be the home fixture against Barnoldswick Town on Saturday, October 4 and we hope all of our amazing fans give him and the players your full support.’
In recent seasons, Holden has played a key role behind the scenes at Ayre United and Peel, helping both sides win the Canada Life Premier League.