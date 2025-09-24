The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival is to make a come back next year.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston made the announcement at this week’s Government Conference.
He said it will return in September next year at a new venue - Noble’s Park rather than the Villa Marina Gardens.
The popular event has not been held for two years. It had been an established feature in the island’s calendar for 15 years and provided a showcase for local produce.
In 2024, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture announced it was cancelling the festival, claiming that not enough businesses were benefiting, and that several smaller events would be more appropriate.
It was a move that sparked outcry among those due to exhibit at the show.
Some producers said that had lost thousands of pounds in hoped-for sales, while others had already started buying stock including ingredients and packaging.
One said: ‘It’s our biggest hit along with Christmas and Easter. It’s been going 15 years - why break something that’s broken?’
But earlier this year, DEFA Minister Clare Barber acknowledged that the switch to smaller events had not worked out as hoped and food producers saw a flagship event as the best option.
The budget and responsibility for organising and marketing the event will now be with the Department for Enterprise.
Enterprise Minister Mr Johnston said: ‘I’m really pleased that it’s coming back, it’s really positive news.’
Ms Barber told the House of Keys in January that the decision not to host the 2024 event was influenced by costs, falling attendance and challenges around the dates, location and weather.
Mr Johnston announced the return of Food and Drink Festival in a presentation on the island’s economic outlook.
He said at the start of the current administration, the island was emerging from the pandemic.
The focus had now shifted to long-term sustainability.