The owner of a popular food truck has announced plans to move away from its current pitch following the death of one of its employees.
Manx burger van Grill and Chill started serving customers from the Marown Primary School car park on July 24.
But manager James Bennet says it is now likely that the business will move to a different plot following the death of Nesta Haselden.
Mr Haselden, 21, passed away following a crash in Peel earlier this month.
The incident, which involved two vehicles and one motorbike, happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Haselden succumbed to his injuries.
In a heartfelt statement online, Mr Bennet said it ‘wouldn’t feel right’ for the business to continue to operate from its current location.
Mr Bennet said that Mr Haselden used to help out at the business on certain days.
‘Painful as this is to write, I feel like we won’t be doing Marown anymore,’ he said.
‘The chap helping us every Wednesday was Nesta Haselden. He very unfortunately passed away a few days ago.
‘It just wouldn’t feel right trying to establish this as a regular thing when the thing that I looked forward to the most, spending time with Nesta, chatting, having a giggle, and finding out more about him, isn’t going to be there.’
Mr Bennet also described Mr Haselden as ‘one of the best guys I ever met.’
In the aftermath of Mr Haselden’s death, Peel residents have rallied round to support his family.
An online fundraising page, created by Melissa Menton, was initially set up to raise £5,000 to assist with funeral expenses, travel costs for family members, and other essential support during this difficult time.
That fundraiser has now surpassed expectations, with contributions now totaling £9,188.
Earlier this week, Mr Haselden’s family issued a statement to thank those who have donated to the fundraiser or sent flowers, cards and kind words. It read: ‘We as a family want to take this time to say we are so grateful and thank you to everyone who has sent flowers, cards, kind words or donated to the fundraiser.
‘We have felt the love.
‘We are broken, we are numb, our boy has gone and we don't know what we are going to do.
‘But we have had to say something after seeing the love and support for Nesta.
‘He touched so many lives and in return we have seen so much support. We have felt the love.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.’ A number of flowers have also been laid at the scene on Douglas Road since the incident.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that two male drivers who were arrested in the wake of the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision and a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said they would not be naming the two arrested individuals at this time due to the probe.