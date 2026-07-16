The Isle of Man Foodbank is appealing for urgent donations after it was forced to halt preparations for food parcels because of a shortage of long-life items.
Volunteers preparing bags for Thursday and Friday collections and deliveries were unable to complete their work after stocks of tinned, jarred and packet foods ran out.
In a post on social media, the charity said: 'Well, feeling very disappointed, the volunteer baggers today had to stop preparing bags and packages for Thursday and Friday collections and deliveries.'
Despite the shortage, the foodbank said it still has 'plenty of fresh veg/fruit thanks to our regular donators', but supplies of long-life produce have been exhausted.
The charity is now asking the public to donate any suitable non-perishable food items at its collection points to help meet immediate demand.
It added: 'Please, please help if you can. We will be having a Tesco Drive next week, but in the interim, if you can donate anything in the collection points it will help us to feed some of our families and individuals who are struggling at this time. Thank you.'
As well as appealing for food donations, the foodbank is also looking to recruit more volunteers to support its work.
It is seeking people to help with administration, driving, collections and deliveries, as well as anyone willing to lend a hand wherever needed.
The charity said: 'Volunteers are very special people. Volunteers at the Foodbank even more so. Are you that special? We need volunteers... we need "can do" people.'
Established in December 2013, the Isle of Man Foodbank provides emergency food support to people facing hardship across the island.
The organisation was created to help individuals and families struggling to put food on the table when unexpected circumstances leave them in need, and says demand for its services continues as the cost of living remains a challenge for many households.