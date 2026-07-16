A special souvenir edition of the Manx Independent marking King Charles III's historic visit to the Isle of Man is now available in shops across the island.
Priced at £2.40, the commemorative edition looks back at Tuesday's royal visit, when His Majesty made his first official trip to the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann.
Packed with stunning professional photography and comprehensive 10 pages of coverage from Media Isle of Man’s reporting team, the special edition captures the atmosphere of a day that saw thousands of people line the streets of Douglas to welcome the King.
Readers can relive every moment of the whistle-stop visit, from the King's arrival aboard the Royal Flight at Ronaldsway to his historic address to Tynwald, walkabout along Bucks Road, private community garden party at Government House, visit to the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway during its 150th anniversary year and final engagement with charity Heroes on the Water Isle of Man in Port Soderick.
The souvenir also features behind-the-scenes moments and unseen details from the day, including memorable interactions with members of the public, the King's meeting with 104-year-old war veteran James Fenton, and the lighter moments that helped make the visit so special.
As well as a full summary of the day's events, readers will find a collection of striking photographs capturing the crowds, the ceremonial occasions and the many smiles that greeted the monarch throughout his three-hour stay.
The edition reflects on a day when the island found itself at the centre of the royal spotlight.
Whether you were among the crowds on Tuesday or watched the events unfold from home, the special souvenir edition provides a lasting record of a landmark day in the island's modern history.
Copies of the special Manx Independent souvenir edition are on sale now from newsagents and retailers across the island.