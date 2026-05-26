The Met Office at Ronaldsway has said today (Tuesday) could be the hottest May day on record.
The team’s latest forecast revealed there’s a 30% chance of the all-time May record of 23.7c being broken this afternoon.
The forecast read: ‘Very warm or hot for the time of year, with temperatures reaching up to around 23°C (approximately 30% chance of the all-time May record of 23.7°C being broken).
‘This evening and tonight will be dry with clear spells, as the mainly moderate wind turns to the east. Minimum temperature no lower than 14°C.’
The fine weather looks to continue for the rest of the week, aside from a risk of scattered showers on Thursday morning.