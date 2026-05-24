It maybe a Bank Holiday, but there’s no day off for TT competitors and organisers at this year’s festival gets under way in earnest.
Roads beginning closing on the Mountain section of the world-famous 37 and 3/4 mile course at 8.45am, with the rest shutting at 10am.
A series of untimed sessions begins the day, with the newcomers out first on their escorted speed-controlled lap at 10.45am.
The Supersport and Sportbikes are next out at 11am, followed by the sidecars at 11.45am
The 1,000cc machines round out 2026’s opening session at 12.40pm.
The timing transponders are officially switched on at 2.15pm, with the Supersport and Sportbike machines again first out.
The sidecars’ first qualifying session of the week begins at 3pm, followed by the Superbike and Superstock machinery at 3.55pm.
If there are delays during the day, organisers can keep the roads closed until no later than 9.30pm, but, if all goes to plan, expect them to be open before then.
The all-important forecast looks good, with the meteorological team at Ronaldsway predicting sun and light winds with temperatures rising up to about 21°C.
Schedule: Monday, May 25
8.45am Mountain section closes
10am Whole Mountain Course closed
Untimed free practice
10.45am Newcomers’ speed-controlled lap (solo and sidecar)
11am Supersport/Sportbike
11.45am Sidecars
12.40pm Superbike/Superstock
Qualifying 1
2.15pm Supersport/Sportbike
3pm Sidecars
3.55pm Superbike/Superstock
Roads open no later than 9.30pm