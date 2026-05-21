There is always a degree of dread when TT fortnight approaches and attention turns to the weather forecast.
Whether true or not, there is a long-held perception that the weather breaks just as the Isle of Man TT begins, with rain and strong winds arriving at the worst possible moment.
Last year’s event was heavily disrupted by poor conditions, with several sessions affected and the programme ultimately ending in disappointment after the Senior TT was cancelled.
But, whisper it quietly, the outlook for practice week at least is looking reasonably promising.
Ronaldsway forecaster Nathan Teece said settled conditions are expected through qualifying week, although race week itself could become more unsettled later on.
Mr Teece said: ‘High pressure will be centred close to or over the British Isles, maintaining relatively settled conditions throughout practice week and the start of race week.
‘As a result, it will be mostly fine and dry, although with an increased risk of showers at the start of race week, and a risk of mist and fog affecting coasts throughout the period.
‘It is possibly more changeable in the latter half of race week, with signals suggesting high pressure will be less dominant, increasing the risk of rain and showers interspersed with some dry periods.
‘Temperatures are likely to be above average for the period overall, notably warm or very warm at the start of practice week.’
While forecasters in parts of the UK are predicting temperatures between 25C and 30C over the bank holiday weekend, the Isle of Man is not expected to see quite the same heat.
Mr Teece explained: ‘While there are exceptionally hot temperatures in southern areas this weekend and into early next week, the cool Irish Sea in May, currently around 11C, limits daytime maximums in the Isle of Man, keeping them in the high teens, possibly touching 20C early next week.’