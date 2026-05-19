While there is plenty of talk of bank holiday heat waves across the UK for the end of the month, a weather warning has been issued in the Isle of Man.
The combination of high spring tides and strong winds has prompted Ronaldsway Met Office to issue a yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ - for coastal overtopping.
The warning will be in place from 12.30pm until 3.30pm on Tuesday and the areas affected include the central and northern end of Douglas promenade, Laxey promenade, Castletown promenade and parts of Shore Road in Rushen. Ramsey promenade may also have some overtopping but not as much.
Forecaster Adrian Cowin said: ‘Fresh to strong southerly winds combining with the spring tide and a moderate to rough sea will result in slight overtopping of water and a little debris onto windward coastal roads and promenades near the time of high water this afternoon (high tide is at 2pm).’
It has been a miserable start to Tuesday but will brighten up a little later with highs of 14C. Wednesday will be slightly warmer at 15C with many bright and sunny spells.
It will be a wet start to Thursday but will brighten up with highs of 15C while Friday will be mainly cloudy. Saturday will see highs of 16C and will be largely dry and bright but with some cloud.
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