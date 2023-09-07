Sight Matters, formerly the Manx Blind Welfare Society, has more than 600 members. It is an island charity that looks after the interests of those with serious sight loss.
A spokesperson from Sight Matters said: ‘The Isle of Man Freemasons’ commitment to philanthropy and their dedication to making a meaningful impact in the community is commendable.
‘This donation will help Sight Matters to continue delivering crucial services and support to individuals facing the challenges of sight loss.
‘Sight Matters remains committed to fostering collaborations and partnerships with organisations like the Freemasons, which share a vision of a world where sight loss is no barrier to leading a full and enriching life.’
Peter Marshall, marketing and fundraising officer at Sight Matters, said: ‘This donation from Freemasons is a testament to the organisation’s unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of those who are visually impaired.
‘We are deeply grateful for their generosity and their belief in our mission.
‘With this support, we will be able to enhance our efforts to raise awareness about sight loss, offer vital resources, and provide a supportive community for those who need it most.’
