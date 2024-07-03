A group of five friends from the Isle of Man recently embarked on a mission to summit the UK’s three highest peaks in a day. Their goal was to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Isle of Man Children’s Centre.
However, the group made the decision to abandon the 24-hour challenge when they came across a stricken walker on England’s highest mountain. Tom Howard, James Cochrane, Sam Waters, Jonny Knowles, and Chris Osborn had previously completed a three-day island-wide charity trek in 2009 for motor neurone disease.
Inspired by their past success and driven by the desire to support worthy causes, they decided to reunite and take on a formidable challenge once more.
Setting off at 7am on June 21, the team climbed Ben Nevis before heading to the Lake District to tackle Scafell Pike.
The climb was tough and marred by inclement weather amid the challenging terrain.
And the trek got decidedly more difficult after the group came across a life-threatening situation on their way down from the summit. Just five minutes into their descent, they stumbled upon two men, one of which was showing signs of severe hypothermia, including uncontrollable shaking, severe leg cramps, and dehydration.
The friends sprang into action and wrapped the walker in all the spare clothes they had on them as well as a foil blanket to keep him warm. Recognising the urgency, James and Jonny ventured further down the mountain ahead of the group in search of a phone signal, while Tom, Sam, and Chris began the arduous task of carrying the man down the mountain.
Working in pairs and rotating to rest, they slowly made their way down, battling heavy drizzle, high winds, and diminishing light.
After nearly three exhausting hours, they managed to reach the base of the 900+ meter descent, where they handed the man over to the mountain rescue team.
They were later told by rescuers that the walker was set to make a full recovery.
Although their hope of completing the 24-hour challenge was dashed, the friends found solace in knowing that their efforts had saved a life.
‘Some things are far more important,’ said Tom.
Undeterred, the group continued to Wales to conquer the final peak, Y Wyddfa (Snowdon).
Despite their fatigue and the demanding nature of the climb, they persevered and completed the challenge.
The friends' mammoth efforts have not gone unnoticed.
Their online fundraising page, originally set with a target of £1,500, has already surpassed £5,000.
Reflecting on the experience, Tom said he was proud of the group and the journey they went through together.
He said: ‘It was fantastic that we, as school friends who hadn’t been together as a group for nearly 15 years, were able to reunite, raise money for two great charities, and help save someone’s life.
‘We all took away a great sense of pride, not only in ourselves but in each other.’
Tom also spoke on behalf of the team to thank their sponsors, BodyStat LTD, the IOM Steam Packet, and Happy Dog Image Solutions, whose support made the challenge possible.
To donate to the group’s appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peakyclimbers2024?utm_term=GPXGAGJwr