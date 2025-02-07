David Lancaster Funeral Directors, located on Derby Drive in Peel, has unveiled its new chapel, designed to provide a comforting and intimate setting for funeral services and moments of reflection.
The new addition to the site is the culmination of years of planning and was a vision of the firm’s founder, David Lancaster.
A spokesperson for the funeral directors said: ‘We are honoured to introduce our new Chapel of Rest - the first in-house chapel on the island, offering intimate funeral services in a peaceful and private setting within our funeral home.’
The chapel has been thoughtfully designed to provide a serene environment, featuring a welcoming entrance room for quiet reflection, tranquil surroundings, and a non-denominational setting open to all beliefs.
It also includes a music system to personalise services and a dedicated space for families to spend precious moments with their loved ones.
‘This was always our founder David Lancaster’s dream - to have an on-site chapel,’ the spokesperson added.
‘With his invaluable help and our team’s input, that dream has now become a reality.’
The funeral directors say they offer fully tailored services to ensure a meaningful and dignified farewell, accommodating the wishes and beliefs of each family.
Founded in 1981, a spokesperson added that the introduction of the chapel will now mean services can be held for up to 22 seated mourners and this service will be included for no additional charge.
For more information on the chapel or to arrange a look around, you can contact David Lancaster Funeral Directors on 842945 or visit their website: www.davidlancasterfuneraldirectors.im.