The government has today announced a 25% increase in school bus fares.
Users of Go School travel cards, used by students, will now pay 50p per journey to get to school from today (Wednesday, February 21).
Defending the decision, the government say the chance has been made to ‘address operational pressures for running the heavily-subsidised schools service, and is part of a wider review of all fares for bus transportation’.
It added that bus fares were last reviewed in April 2019.
Department of Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall, commented on the 10p rise. He said: ‘School fares have not changed for some time, with the intervening period witnessing a period of significant economic challenges and high inflation.
‘With the Department’s budget under increasing pressure, including the need to maintain financial discipline, it is important to alleviate some of the subsidy currently borne by taxpayers.
‘The adjustment is therefore a practical step to support the financial sustainability of our transport network.’
Go School cards can be bought and topped-up online or in person from the Welcome Centre in the Sea Terminal, Ramsey Bus Station, Port Erin Railway Station, the House of Manannan in Peel, and the Airport Information Desk.
It’s been confirmed that standard fares will continue to apply for anyone who does not pay for journeys in advance on a Go School card – half-fare for children and older students on production of an accepted ID card, and full fare for students aged 20 and over.
Those seeking further information can visit the Isle of Man Transport website, call the Isle of Man Government Welcome Centre on 662525 or email [email protected].