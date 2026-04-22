The Isle of Man Government says it is being kept informed of developments in the Middle East as tensions in the region continue to escalate.
In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, a government spokesperson confirmed that regular contact is being maintained with UK authorities.
They said: ‘The Isle of Man Government is in regular contact with the UK Government about the situation in the Middle East. It is being briefed on all developments as part of routine arrangements.’
The update comes amid growing international concern following reports that three cargo ships have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
According to the BBC, Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening that he would extend a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
However, he also indicated that a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place, a move understood to be aimed at increasing pressure on Iran ahead of potential talks.
Uncertainty remains over the status of those discussions.
Reports suggest that US Vice-President JD Vance did not depart for Pakistan as scheduled on Tuesday, casting doubt on whether planned negotiations will go ahead.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, with a significant proportion of global oil and freight shipments passing through the narrow channel.