Tributes have been paid to a Port Erin RNLI crew member described as the ‘heart’ of the station following his sudden death.
Father-of-two Antony Graham Mitchell, known as Tony, died unexpectedly on March 29, aged 50.
In a statement issued online, Port Erin RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Lewis Ridgway said his passing had been ‘felt far and wide’ across the organisation.
Mr Ridgway described Mr Mitchell as a central figure at the station and someone whose influence would be deeply missed.
He said: ‘Often described as the dad of the crew, Tony’s passing has been felt far and wide throughout the RNLI.
‘It cannot be understated just how pivotal Tony was to our little station. His calming, steady and passionate influence was felt by all who knew him.’
The RNLI says Mr Mitchell joined Port Erin Lifeboat Station in 2015 and went on to serve in several key roles, including helm, trainer assessor and head launcher.
Throughout his time with the RNLI, he was said to have shared his knowledge and experience with others, while helping to support and guide fellow crew members.
Mr Ridgway added: ‘I like to think that everyone who joins the RNLI does so because they believe in the cause of saving lives at sea. Tony was the absolute embodiment of that belief.
‘He lived and breathed the RNLI and would always make sure everyone in the room remembered why we do what we do.’
In recognition of his contribution, the station has taken the rare step of retiring his crew number as a mark of respect.
Lifeboat crew members are each assigned a number when they join, and Mr Mitchell’s number, 11, will now be permanently retired in his honour.
Mr Ridgway said this would ensure his ‘memory and contribution remain part of Port Erin Lifeboat Station forever’.
In a notice issued online by T.S Keggen & Son funeral directors, Mr Mitchell was described as a devoted husband to Emma and a father to Eleanor and Samuel.
His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and the wider RNLI community.
Mr Ridgway added that everyone at Port Erin Lifeboat Station, and across the RNLI, was thinking of his family at this difficult time.
He said: ‘Tony will always remain part of the Port Erin lifeboat family.’
A funeral service will take place at St Catherine’s Church in Port Erin at 2pm on Thursday, April 30.
Family flowers have been requested, with donations in lieu, if desired, to the RNLI Port Erin branch.
Mourning clothes are optional.
The statements prompted a wave of tributes online following news of Mr Mitchell’s death.
One person wrote: ‘Thoughts are with his family and friends. Losing volunteers always hits differently - we are so grateful to have people like this in our community.’
Another added: ‘I know he will be very missed.’