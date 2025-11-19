A total of £45,000 of government funding has been handed to the Southern Swimming Pool to carry out a variety of improvement works.
The Castletown pool closed during the October half-term so automatic doors at the entrance could be installed. At the same time various repairs took place.
The Southern Swimming Pool Board explained the closure at that time was deemed the least disruptive time for school swimming lessons and for the pool’s own swim school.
The works saw improvement to the accessibility through the main entrance, while the issue of damaged wall tiles in the changing rooms were also addressed and work to the plant room took place as well.
At this week’s Tynwald sitting, Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine how much it costs to operate the Southern Swimming Pool and why works were carried out causing closure at half-term.
Mrs Caine explained that the department does not manage or operate pool and that the Southern Swimming Pool Board is responsible for its management and operation.
When asked about the costs, she added: ‘The Department has, this year, allocated the Southern Swimming Pool Board the sum of £45,000 of minor capital funding.’
She was also asked about why the Southern Swimming Pool was getting so much of the money compared to other island pools.
Mrs Caine outlined the work needed prompted her department to allocate the funds.
‘Among the works were the fire door removal which cost just more than £5,000, the new lighting £1,400, replacing the heating valves £1,200 and the filter replacement was £15,500.’
