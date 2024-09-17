The Isle of Man Government has announced the formation of ‘Hospitality Isle of Man’, a new representative board designed to provide a unified voice for the island’s struggling hospitality sector.
The initiative comes after a year marked by growing concerns from trade representatives, who warned that bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants were approaching a ‘crisis point’.
In April this year the situation escalated to an emergency ‘calls to arms’ meeting held at the Creg Ny Baa.
Members of the Licenced Victuallers’ Association (LVA), the Isle of Man Restaurateurs' Association, and other key figures from the hospitality sector gathered to discuss the mounting pressures facing the industry.
The outcome of those talks was a stark statement from the LVA, calling for changes to minimum wage legislation and taxation policies.
This plea was backed by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce, which highlighted the increasing financial strain on many businesses ‘day by day’.
Now, government has moved to establish the Hospitality Isle of Man board, aimed at ‘fostering collaboration, enhancing food and drink tourism, and proactively address the challenges faced by the sector’.
The board was formally announced by Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, at this week’s Isle of Man Government Conference.
He noted that the new body would work closely with Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, executive agencies of the Department for Enterprise, to drive the sector forward.
The board's membership was selected following an expressions of interest process conducted in July 2024.
It includes a broad range of representatives from across the hospitality sector, encompassing cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars, takeaways, and hotels.
Jamie Lewis, managing director of Extra Fancy Ltd, has been appointed as chair of the board.
He will lead a group of industry veterans, including:
- Andrew Gibbs (Jaks Bar & Steak House), LVA representative
- Enzo Ciappelli (Enzos Restaurant), Isle of Man Restaurateurs Association representative
- Ken Kneale (Kneale Ltd.), Licensing Qualification representative
- Robert Cowell (Bourne Place), Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce representative
- Steven Taylor (Okell’s Inns Ltd.), Visit Isle of Man board member and Okell’s Inns representative
- Andrea Bartlett (Shore Hotel Laxey), independent
- Jamie Blair (Roots), independent
- Luke Mckeown (Mannin Hotel), independent
- Robin Mowat (The Boatyard Peel & Vibe Café), independent
- Rory Dorling (Gelatory), independent
- Sacha Horsthuis (Cycle 360), independent
- Vicky Quirk (Victory Cafe), independent
Non-voting members will include Tim Cowsill, chief executive of Business Isle of Man; Deborah Heather, chief executive of Visit Isle of Man; and Robert Hunter, chef lecturer at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
Mr Lewis expressed his enthusiasm for leading the board during what he described as a ‘pivotal time’ for the industry.
‘The formation of this board marks a significant step towards unifying the diverse voices within our sector, from small independent cafés to larger establishments, and for the first time, bringing together both domestic and tourist-focused hospitality businesses.
‘Hospitality is an industry built on diversity, creativity and community.
‘It thrives when we work together, and it is essential that our approach is collaborative.
‘By bringing together key industry representatives and independent businesses, I have no doubt that we will create a strong platform for growth and innovation, as well as develop industry-led solutions to current challenges.’
Mr Johnston added: ‘The formation of this board follows the release of the draft local economy strategy, which emphasises the importance of business voices in shaping the future of the island’s local economy, including hospitality.
‘Additionally, the board’s work will play a crucial role in supporting the island’s tourist offering, enhancing the visitor experience and promoting the Isle of Man as a vibrant destination.’
The board held its first meeting on September 5 to agree on its future workstreams and priorities.
An outcome from the meeting is the decision to bring back the ‘Manx Menu’ in February 2025 with business entries opening from November 2024.