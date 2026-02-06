A taxi driver and would-be general election candidate has appeared in court accused of nine counts of fraud and one of theft.
Martin Moore, 46, is charged with nine counts of making a false representation, with the sum involved said to total £11,103.
Mr Moore, who told the court that he does not currently have an address, is also charged with the theft of a cheque book belonging to Terence Moore.
The court heard that the alleged offences involve forging a signature.
No plea was entered.
Mr Moore was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood remanded Mr Moore in custody until February 12 when he will appear before magistrates.
The court heard that a bail application would likely be made on that date once a bail address has been identified.
Prosecutor Roger Kane indicated he would not oppose bail.
Mr Moore declared his intention to stand in the Douglas West by-election in 2013 but withdrew a month before the poll.
He had also announced his intention to stand as a Keys candidate in the same constituency in the 2011 general election but failed to meet the deadline for nominations.
In July last year he posted on Facebook saying he was looking to form a team to support him in his election campaign for the 2026 general election.