As 2026 begins, many Isle of Man business owners are taking stock of how well their technology supports them day to day.
For years, small and medium-sized enterprises have often adopted a “make do” approach, if emails send, phones ring and files can be found, systems are left largely untouched.
But that approach is increasingly under scrutiny.
Rising costs, growing cyber security risks, leaner teams and higher customer expectations are prompting more SMEs to reassess whether their broadband, phone systems, software and IT support are genuinely helping the business move forward or simply keeping the lights on.
Why 2026 is a turning point for local businesses
The start of a new year often brings reflection, but 2026 feels different for many Isle of Man businesses. Rather than sweeping change, there is a growing appetite for practical improvements such as simplifying systems, reducing waste and making better use of technology already in place.
Several factors are driving this shift:
- Increased reliance on digital systems across all areas of business
- Continued growth in hybrid and flexible working
- Heightened cyber security and compliance requirements
- Pressure to control costs without sacrificing capability
- Greater awareness that many SMEs already own powerful tools they barely use
In particular, many local businesses already subscribe to Microsoft 365 yet only use a fraction of its potential.
Common challenges facing Isle of Man SMEs
According to local technology provider Noventre, the same issues surface repeatedly when working with SMEs across the Island.
One of the most common is duplicated software spend. Many businesses pay for third-party tools that replicate functionality already included within Microsoft 365, such as document management, collaboration, automation and reporting often without realising it.
Another is the continued reliance on manual and paper-based processes. Spreadsheets, shared inboxes and email chains remain widespread, creating inefficiencies, increasing risk and limiting visibility for business owners.
Finally, many SMEs struggle with disconnected systems, leading to duplicated effort, inconsistent data and frustration for both staff and management.
Making better use of Microsoft in 2026
A key trend emerging in 2026 is a shift away from buying more software, towards using existing platforms more effectively.
A Microsoft-led approach focuses on using Microsoft 365 as a business platform, rather than simply an email solution. When configured properly, it can support:
- Team communication and collaboration through Teams
- Secure document management via SharePoint
- Workflow automation using Power Automate
- Custom business applications built with Power Apps
- Real-time reporting and dashboards through Power BI
Noventre says that when these tools are aligned to real business processes, SMEs can significantly reduce administrative overhead while improving control and visibility.
From manual workarounds to streamlined operations
Many Isle of Man businesses still rely on manual hand-offs for core processes such as approvals, onboarding, job tracking and reporting.
By using Microsoft’s Power Platform, these processes can be digitised and automated, replacing spreadsheets and paper with simple, secure workflows. Low-code applications built with Power Apps can be tailored to reflect how a business operates. Power Apps is ideal for digitising specific processes or creating lightweight tools that complement existing systems.
For business owners, the benefit is fewer tools, less duplication and more consistent processes, without adding complexity.
Security moves centre stage
Cyber security is no longer a concern limited to large organisations. Small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly targeted, often through outdated systems or poor configuration.
As a result, more Isle of Man SMEs are prioritising:
- Secure access to systems and data
- Protection across devices and remote users
- Clear governance and access controls
- Compliance aligned to regulatory and insurer expectations
- Building security into the environment from the outset, rather than adding it later
- Ensuring responsive, locally based support
SMEs value local support bringing real advantages for Island businesses: faster on-Island response, deep familiarity with local infrastructure and regulations, and long-term relationships built on accountability. This proximity means support is not just reactive but genuinely aligned to the realities of operating on the Isle of Man.
For many SMEs, having a partner who understands local connectivity challenges, compliance requirements, and the pace of Island business makes a tangible difference. It’s about more than fixing issues quickly, it’s about providing guidance that fits the local context and building trust through ongoing collaboration.
Public Cloud Adoption
Public cloud is becoming a cornerstone of SME technology strategies in 2026. Moving workloads to platforms like Microsoft Azure offers scalability, resilience, and cost efficiency compared to maintaining on-premise servers. It also supports hybrid working and simplifies disaster recovery. “Cloud-first strategies deliver flexibility without the overhead of physical infrastructure,” says Noventre. “For SMEs, this means better resilience and the ability to adapt quickly as business needs change.”
Shift Towards SaaS
Alongside cloud adoption, SMEs are increasingly turning to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. Subscription-based tools reduce upfront costs, ensure businesses always have the latest features, and eliminate the burden of manual upgrades. “SaaS is changing the economics of IT,” notes Noventre. “It gives SMEs enterprise-grade capability without the complexity of managing traditional systems.”
A practical approach for the year ahead
Rather than wholesale transformation, most SMEs are approaching 2026 with a focus on practical improvement such as reviewing existing systems, reducing unnecessary costs, strengthening security and making every day work simpler for teams.
For many, this means shifting from a reactive approach to technology towards one that actively supports business goals.
Supporting Island businesses into 2026 and beyond
Noventre works with Isle of Man SMEs to help them get more value from their technology, from broadband and business phone systems to Microsoft 365, automation, cyber security and managed IT support.
By combining Microsoft expertise with local, on-Island support, the company aims to help businesses simplify their systems, reduce waste and build technology foundations that support growth.
As many SMEs are discovering in 2026, working smarter with existing technology can be far more effective than simply adding more of it. Start by reviewing what you already have, often the biggest gains come from using existing tools better.