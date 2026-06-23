Manx Telecom has announced it will fund the specialist groundwork needed to connect thousands more island properties to the broadband fibre network, at no extra cost to the customer.
It applies to those properties where there are blocked underground ducts and buried copper cabling which prevent a standard fibre connection.
When Manx Telecom began its island-wide fibre roll-out, these issues were more to be more widespread than anticipated.
Where this happens, connecting a home requires additional civil engineering - digging, clearing or laying new ducting between the street and the property.
This specialist civil engineering will be carried out by third-party contractors.
From this week, Manx Telecom will cover that cost for its customers.
Around 3,000 premises across the island could be eligible for this initiative.
The company’s broadband roll-out has suffered a series of planning setbacks over its plans to install poles for broadband connection in some areas, rather than using underground cables.
Manx Telecom says the groundworks funding scheme is unrelated to that.
It says it is committed to connect as many people as possible to the fibre network, and where there is a barrier in the way, to remove it.
Chief executive officer Gary Lamb said: ‘Our priority is simple: we want as many Islanders as possible to enjoy the benefits of fibre broadband. For some homes, the route for fibre isn’t straightforward, and we don’t think that should stand in anyone’s way.
‘By funding this work, we’re removing a practical barrier between thousands of island homes and a full-fibre future.’
Customers with a blocked underground duct or buried copper cabling will be eligible to one funded installation per 36-month period.
The permission of the property owner or landlord is required before installation can proceed.
Groundworks will be available with a 36-month Manx Telecom fibre contract, with monthly prices matched to existing 24-month pricing, so customers pay no more per month
Customers who are unsure whether their property is affected by a blocked duct, or who would like to find out more, can contact Manx Telecom on 626626 or visit manxtelecom.com/fibretrack.
A free survey will confirm eligibility and identify the right solution for each property.
A row over planning approval being given to broadband poles in Peel took a new twist this month when DEFA Minister Clare Barber admitted a ‘hugely regrettable’ administrative error over delegated planning appeal decisions.
But his decision came despite another former Minister rejecting similar applications for broadband poles in Mr Hooper’s own Ramsey constituency.
In the House of Keys, Mrs Barber confirmed hat a technical issue regarding the drafting of the delegation had seen the wrong section of the act being referenced.
She acknowledged that the matter could be subject to legal challenge by petition of doleance.