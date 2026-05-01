A French food entrepreneur aiming to bring ‘a taste of Brittany’ to the Isle of Man during this year’s TT has been forced to cancel due to unforeseen additional costs.
Vendor Cécilia Lamarque, who runs the food truck business ‘Food So Good’, had planned to be on the island from Monday, May 25 to Sunday, June 7, with the van due to be based in Castletown’s Market Square.
The initiative was intended to create what Cécilia described as ‘a little bridge between two Celtic lands’, combining Breton culinary traditions with locally sourced ingredients.
However, those plans have now been cancelled due to circumstances outside her control.
‘I’ve had to abandon my plan, at least for this year, due to unexpected additional costs which I was not aware of,’ she said.
‘Entrepreneurship is also about accepting you can’t master everything, especially abroad. There are things we can control, and others we cannot.
‘This time, choices had to be made and the Castletown pop-up is cancelled - but at least I’ll have earned the credit for trying and that’s also part of the journey.
‘I stay true to my values - work clean, honest, and keep it moving no matter what.’
After launching Food So Good in 2024 with her husband, she has continued to develop the project independently in 2025, despite the logistical challenges of working abroad while raising three children.
Despite the cancellation of the pop-up, Cécilia will still cater for French rider Timothée Monot’s team during TT 2026, and plans to return later in the year to cater for Stéphane Bednarek at the Manx Grand Prix. This will mark her third year working on the island.
Cécilia mainly operates in Brittany, but said her first experience of the Isle of Man left a strong impression.
Although she had not previously attended the TT as a visitor, she gained experience on the island through catering work at a private camp in Colby and described the event as a large-scale operation requiring significant organisation.
‘I only manage events in Brittany; the Isle of Man and the TT period was only planned for one year, 2024, but it was love at first sight,’ she said.
‘It’s an experience that pushes you to excel, demands a great capacity for adaptation, and allows you to meet very enriching people. Repeating it in future years was a given.’
The concept of her business also incorporates what she describes as a ‘Celtic touch’, blending Breton culinary identity with Manx produce.
‘The Celtic touch is a direct link between my region and yours, combining local produce from the Isle of Man while maintaining my very Breton style,’ Cécilia added.
‘It’s always a pleasure to cook with quality products, and it’s also a way for me to celebrate our shared roots, which aren’t so different after all.’