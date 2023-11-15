The Isle of Man TT Races audience increased by 270% since the start of 2022 as a direct result of the Department for Enterprise’s TT Digital Broadcast Strategy.
This growth has been driven by year-round, free-to-access digital content via TT+, the TT’s own streaming channel. Almost a quarter of a million fans from more than 180 countries have subscribed, made possible through collaboration with Manx companies.
‘Between The Hedges’, a series produced for TT+ and also published on YouTube, has generated more than 1.8 million views alone. Created and produced by local company Mode, led by two Manxmen and their curated team of talented Manx-based videographers, Between the Hedges has recently been shortlisted for the SportsPro OTT Awards in the Best Original Content category.
The eight-part series is shortlisted alongside other non-live sports content including Paris, La Vie Sportive by Warner Bros, Discovery for their Discovery+ and Eurosport App and The Redeem Team by the Olympic Channel for Netflix. The winners of the SportsPro OTT Award will be announced on November 29.
The high-stakes, critically acclaimed docu-series, No Room For Error, followed some of the leading riders as they competed in the 2022 Isle of Man TT. Produced by Greenlight Television, NRFE launched on ITV and TT+. One leading news title described it as ‘better than F1 Drive to Survive - grit versus gloss - and immeasurably better than MotoGP Unlimited’.
Having been watched by an audience of more than a million viewers, the second season of No Room for Error is in production and due to air in May 2024.
Greenlight Television is also responsible for the outstanding live coverage of the Isle of Man TT Races, available on TT+ with a TT+ Live Pass. A massive logistical operation and technical undertaking, the production of the 2022 event was shortlisted for the Best Sports or Live Event Coverage in the Digital Broadcast Awards.
The live coverage would not be possible without the technology provided by Sure, whose broadband connection allows the stream to run uninterrupted with minimal lag, ensuring the best experience for all 64,000 fans that purchased the 2023 TT+ Live Pass, over 80% of whom watched from outside the UK. For those who watched from the Grandstand or Fan Park, local company ELS provided LED screens trackside to follow the nail-biting action as it happened around the rest of the course.
Meanwhile, Manx Radio provided the long-loved and growing Radio TT broadcast. This year’s coverage saw a 29% increase in unique reach and although the UK holds the majority share of listeners, Radio TT grows as a popular choice across the USA, Europe and Australia.
Worldwide, TT fans enjoy content from the Isle of Man TT Races website, with new fans on the site daily, which was custom-built by DotPerformance, which also helped build the live timing service. Among the variety of content on the website is a comprehensive TT database, with results from every single year and rider recorded, thanks to work undertaken by Manx National Heritage and the iMuseum.