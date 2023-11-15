The live coverage would not be possible without the technology provided by Sure, whose broadband connection allows the stream to run uninterrupted with minimal lag, ensuring the best experience for all 64,000 fans that purchased the 2023 TT+ Live Pass, over 80% of whom watched from outside the UK. For those who watched from the Grandstand or Fan Park, local company ELS provided LED screens trackside to follow the nail-biting action as it happened around the rest of the course.