The Isle of Man Government has issued a warning to the public following an increase in scam posts circulating on social media platforms.
Recent scams have falsely used the names and images of senior politicians to promote fraudulent financial opportunities.
One example, shared on Facebook, incorrectly attributes a quote to Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs. The post claims she was speaking to a journalist from Isle of Man Today about a government bond platform.
Another scam currently circulating offers users the chance to earn between £500 and £1,300 per day through a supposed trading platform, stating that ‘registration for the Isle of Man is now open’.
The warning follows earlier scam activity in which artificial intelligence-generated footage was used to falsely suggest that the Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, was endorsing a financial product.
Mike Haywood, the director of the Government’s Cyber Security Centre, said: ‘Scammers are increasingly using sophisticated techniques, including AI-generated images, video and fabricated quotes, to make posts appear authentic.
‘People should be cautious of content that creates a sense of urgency, promises guaranteed returns or asks for personal or financial information. If something looks unusual or seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is.’
Figures based on victim reports indicate that at least £1.2 million was lost to investment scams in the Isle of Man during 2024, although authorities believe the true figure is significantly higher due to under-reporting.
Members of the public are being urged to remain cautious of posts or advertisements using the names or images of politicians, avoid clicking on unverified links, and never provide personal, banking, or login details in response to social media content.
Anyone who encounters suspected scam content is encouraged to report it using the Isle of Man Government Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Concerns Online Reporting Form at https://csc.gov.im/cyber-concerns-online-reporting-form/