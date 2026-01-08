The public is being invited to help shape potential new laws aimed at preventing and supporting homelessness on the Isle of Man.
A consultation launched last month is now seeking views on the principles that could underpin an Isle of Man Homelessness Prevention and Support Act. It is being delivered by the Cabinet Office on behalf of the Housing and Communities Board.
The consultation marks the first formal step towards introducing homelessness legislation on the Island. It forms part of the Government’s commitments under the Homelessness Strategy 2023–2028, which was approved by Tynwald.
As the consultation period spans the Christmas and New Year holidays, the public has been given ten weeks rather than the usual eight to respond. The deadline for submissions is February 25, 2026.
The document considers how homelessness legislation operates in England, Wales and Scotland, and asks for views on whether similar approaches could be adapted for use on the Isle of Man. Respondents are encouraged to comment on how any future legal framework should reflect local needs, services and circumstances.
Minister for the Cabinet Office and chair of the Housing and Communities Board, David Ashford, said the consultation was an important early stage in the process.
‘This is an important first step towards placing legislation to address and support homelessness on the statute book,’ he said. ‘We are using legislation in the UK as a starting point for discussion, but our own legislation will need to be tailored to the needs of our community.’
Responses to the consultation will be used to help shape policy proposals, which are expected to be submitted to Ministers by the end of March 2026.
Any decision to bring forward legislation would be a matter for the next administration. It is anticipated that, subject to the wishes of the new Government, a homelessness bill would be introduced to Tynwald after the next general election.