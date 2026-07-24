The Isle of Man Government has helped accommodate and support 150 Ukrainian nationals since introducing a range of measures in May 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The support has included immigration pathways, accommodation through the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, and access to employment, education, healthcare and wider community services.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the island had responded with ‘compassion and a willingness to help’ those forced to flee the conflict.
‘This has been a truly collective effort involving many island residents who opened their homes to those in need, in addition to support from our charities and community organisations,’ he said.
‘While the circumstances that brought people to our island are deeply tragic, I am proud of the Isle of Man’s response and the way our community came together to offer safety and opportunity.
‘The successful integration of Ukrainian families into island life demonstrates the values of compassion and solidarity that define us.
‘I would like to thank everyone who has played a part, and pay tribute to the resilience, courage and contribution of the Ukrainian people who have made the Isle of Man their home.’
Alongside practical support for those arriving on the island, the government has donated a total of £950,000 between 2021 and 2026 to international funds supporting people affected by the conflict.
The government said its support measures have evolved throughout the conflict to reflect demand and remain aligned with equivalent schemes operating in the United Kingdom.
The Isle of Man's Homes for Ukraine scheme closed on Friday. It enabled island residents to host Ukrainian nationals, including family members, friends and colleagues, or provide them with an empty property.
The closure also brings an end to the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme. However, people already in the island under that immigration route will remain eligible for the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme, allowing those who arrived under the Ukraine Sponsorship, Ukraine Family and Ukraine Extension schemes to apply to remain for a further 18 months.
Any existing applications submitted under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme will continue to be processed under the immigration rules that were in place when they were received.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas said: ‘As demand for the Homes for Ukraine scheme has reduced, the decision has been taken to close it to new applicants, along with the associated Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.
‘Importantly, those already living in the Isle of Man under Ukraine immigration routes will continue to receive ongoing support through the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme, enabling them to apply to remain for a further 18 months.
‘Since 2022, Treasury has provided more than £150,000 in payments to Homes for Ukraine hosts, recognising the vital role and generosity they have displayed while helping people rebuild their lives in the Isle of Man.’
To contact the Isle of Man Immigration Service, you can email [email protected] or call 01624 685203 from Monday to Friday (9.30am to 12.30pm).