The Department of Infrastructure is continuing its long-awaited review of the Isle of Man's residential disc parking system, with a public consultation planned before any changes are introduced.
Responding to a question during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the department had continued its review of resident disc parking policies to ensure the current system remains ‘fair, effective, and fit for purpose in meeting present and future parking demand’.
The review has examined resident parking schemes across the island, with ‘particular attention’ given to areas facing significant pressure on on-street parking, including Disc Zone H in Douglas.
According to the minister, a range of options is being assessed against objectives including fairness for residents, support for local businesses and essential services, ease of enforcement, administrative efficiency and value for money.
The department is also considering ways to modernise the current system through digital processes and improved permit administration while ensuring any future arrangements remain ‘clear, proportionate and enforceable’.
The next stage of the review will involve engagement with residents and other stakeholders to gather views on evening and weekend parking in residential disc parking zones.
Mr Crookall said: ‘This initial engagement will focus on broad policy principles and priority, rather than asking the public to vote on specific measures.
‘The feedback received will help inform the development and assessment of potential options before any recommendations are brought forward.’
Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett asked whether the minister understood residents' frustrations and whether there would be consultation once the review had been completed.
In response, the Minister said: ‘There will absolutely be some consultation done, and I really do understand the frustrations.
‘It's not just in Douglas, I would say it's island-wide. We've all heard comments from our constituents, and it is not a great system.’