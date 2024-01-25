Two lawyers from the Isle of Man have written guides to e-gaming in the island.
Miles Benham and Carly Stratton's work is published ahead of a big industry event in London.
In their Practice Guide for Chambers and Partners and the Legal500, Mr Benham and Mrs Stratton and Carly cover the key aspects of gaming legislation in the Isle of Man and its regulatory environment. They also discuss th licensing and legislation that is shaping the future of the gaming industry in the Isle of Man.
They will be among a number of representatives from the Isle of Man to go to ICE London 2024 at the ExCeL Centre on February 6 to 8.
In its blurb, ICE London says it is the industry’s most influential networking, business, and educational event.