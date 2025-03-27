With the nomination deadline now passed, local authorities across the Isle of Man have declared the candidates standing in the upcoming Local Authority Elections, scheduled for April 25.
While some areas will see contested elections, many boards have been filled uncontested.
Castletown
Nine candidates have put themselves forward for the seven available seats.
The list includes a former Chief Minister and the current chair of the board.
Candidates are Tony Brown, Beth Cannan, John Cringle, William Galley, Colin Leather, Alan Leonard, Mahendrakumar Patel, Carol Quine, and Laurence Watterson.
Port St Mary
All seven seats have been filled uncontested.
Glenys Brunt, Mark Gelling, Ceri Henderson, David Scott, Jean Teare, Laurence Vaughan-Williams, and Bernadette Williams will serve on the board.
Four current members will remain, joined by three new representatives.
Arbory and Rushen
Seats in both wards have been filled uncontested.
Arbory Ward will be represented by Kirrie Jenkins, Jane Glover, and Murray Cringle, while Rushen Ward representatives are Peter Gunn, Sally-Ann Maiden, and Juan Hargreaves.
Malew
The five current commissioners have been re-elected: Curphey Taggart, Barbara Bereton, Richard Lewis, Tim Chamberlain, and Mike Norrey.
Bride
Five candidates have been elected uncontested: Pamela Kinrade, Ann Carter, Ivan Burton, Jennifer Quine, and John Taylor.
Santon
Five people have stepped forward to join Santon Commissioners for the next four years.
They are Ann Davidson, Glenda Hanson, Ned Kennaugh, Voirrey Kelly and Alison Parker.
Mrs Davidson, Mr Kennaugh and Mrs Kelly are continuing in their roles and are joined by two newcomers.
Onchan
Seven candidates have been elected in an uncontested by-election: Anthony Allen, David Quirk, Gabriella Corkish, John Hamilton, Oliver Lockwood, Robin Turton, and Scott Wilson.
Four are returning board members.
Lezayre
The five vacancies have been filled uncontested by Julian Teare, Karl Brew, Carl Huxham, Dean Bexon-Ingham, and Mary Phillips, with three members continuing their roles.
Douglas
Douglas South will see four candidates vying for three seats: Steven Crellin, David Cretney, Karel Ver Elst, and William Smedley.
North and East wards are uncontested, with Falk Horning, Janet Thommeny, Peter Washington, Devon Watson, Fenella Logan, and Susan Kewin elected.
A by-election will be needed to fill one remaining Central Ward seat, with Natalie Byron-Teare (the Mayor) and Mark Wheeler already elected.
Port Erin
Six candidates have stepped forward, leaving one vacant seat.
Gerry Callister, Gary Chambers, Barbara Guy, Hannah Mackenzie, Hugo Mackenzie, and Marc Morely will serve on the board, with a by-election required for the seventh seat.
Garff
All three wards have been filled uncontested.
Lonan Ward representatives are Melanie Christian, Stewart Clague, and Timothy Kenyon.
Laxey Ward sees one new member, Richard Henthorn, joining Aishlin Creer and Julie Pinson.
Maughold Ward continues with Marinda Fargher, Stan Ryzak, and James Smith.
Peel
Eight candidates are contesting seven seats: Katryna Baptist, Frank Crompton, Alistair Cubbon-Wood, Stuart Hardingham, Ray Harmer, Sharon Lambert, Christine Moughtin, and William Otieno-Costain.
German
German Commissioners has confirmed five people have been elected to the board.
David Brodie, Martyn Faid, Valerie Goldie, Fiona Moore and Robin Watterson will represent the residents of German for four years until 2029.
Mr Faid, Mrs Goldie, Mrs Moore and Mr Watterson all chose to stand for re-election, while Mr Brodie is a newcomer to the board.
Ramsey
North Ward will have an election for six seats, with eight candidates: Emma Honey, Pauline Johns-Garrett, Juan McGuinness, Katrina Netelat, Andrea Nolan, Elizabeth Shimmin, Margaret Webb, and Wilf Young.
South Ward will need a by-election to fill one seat, with Wendy Bruchal, Sandra Cottam-Shea, Norman Greenwood, Stella Moss, and Alby Oldham elected.
Braddan
The five vacancies have been filled uncontested by Andrew Jessopp, Melanie Jansen, Neal Mellon, Peter Scott, and Daniel Stevenson.
Mr Jessopp remains chair, with Mr Mellon and Mr Scott continuing in their roles.
Michael
All seven seats on the board of Michael Commissioners have been filled.
The new representatives are Sarah Jones, Carole Lillywhite, Avril Muller, John Thomson, Duncan Livingstone, Catriona Livingstone and Paul Rowley.
Mrs Lillywhite, Ms Muller, Mr Livingstone and Ms Livingstone all sought re-election, and the others are newcomers to the board.
Patrick
Patrick Commissioners will be having a contested by-election in April.
Six candidates have stepped forward for five seats, they are; Robert Anderson, Henry Bridson, Gordon Clague, Paul Craker, Leo Cussons and Simon Mellor.
Residents in Patrick will be able to vote on April 21 and will receive a polling in due course.
The list includes the current chair of the board – Mr Clague, two current members – Mr Cussons and Mr Bridson, and three newcomers.
Jurby
Only three people have stepped forward to join Jurby Commissioners.
Darren Hope, Philip Corkill and Yasmine Cowell will serve on the board for four years.
However, a by-election will be needed to fill the two vacant seats.
Only Mr Hope from the current board chose to stand for re-election.
Andreas
David Bolton, Susan Craine, Jackie Faragher, Sam Morrey and Adam Silverston will represent the residents of Andreas for the next four years.
Mrs Craine, Mrs Faragher and Mr Silverston are continuing in their roles, but will be joined by two newcomers.
Ballaugh
Three candidates have been elected uncontested: Steven Curphey, Stephen Smith, and Paul Weatherall.
The local authority has not had a contested election since before 2004.
Marown
All five seats have been filled uncontested by Eliza Cox, Christian Forbes, John Lovelady, Alison Lynch, and Terry Miles, who will remain on the board for another four years.
We value your opinions! If you have something to say about this local authority elections, email [email protected], and we may publish your letter in the Isle of Man Examiner.
Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification - your phone number and full address won’t be printed, and anonymity requests will be considered.
Whether you’re responding to an article or raising a new issue, your views help spark discussion and debate.
Join the conversation and make your voice heard in the Isle of Man community.
Thoughtful contributions from readers like you help keep public discourse vibrant and informed.